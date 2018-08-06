Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CDW common stock (CDW) Stock Price

News headlines about CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDW common stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.4607083129224 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW common stock from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 73.77%. CDW common stock’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. research analysts forecast that CDW common stock will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other CDW common stock news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $1,249,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,849.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $1,449,557.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 617,187 shares in the company, valued at $52,281,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,176 shares of company stock worth $11,382,438 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

