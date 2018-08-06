Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Park Electrochemical (PKE) Stock Price

News headlines about Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Park Electrochemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.8465324905529 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Park Electrochemical traded up $0.04, reaching $22.37, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,506. Park Electrochemical has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $452.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.