Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (BWINB) Stock Price

Headlines about Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.1665385557208 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B traded up $0.20, reaching $23.35, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,144. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Get Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B alerts:

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter. Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWINB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

About Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.