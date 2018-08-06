Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Univar (UNVR) Share Price

Media coverage about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2583638688834 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Univar opened at $27.16 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Univar has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

