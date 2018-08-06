Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Moody’s (MCO) Share Price

News coverage about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4696422210683 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Moody’s opened at $172.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Moody’s has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $187.98.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura upped their price target on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,888 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $4,524,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,371 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,798. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

