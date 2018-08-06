Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Stock Price

Headlines about Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Permian Basin Royalty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6059383192383 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust traded up $0.02, hitting $9.10, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,409. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $423.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.80% and a return on equity of 5,529.95%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.