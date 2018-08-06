Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price

News coverage about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.1601254607212 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 52,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,517. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.30 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

In other news, insider Financial Holdings Ltd Fairfax sold 4,155,064 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $16,495,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 20,047 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $93,619.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,894.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,221,059 shares of company stock worth $16,796,909. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

