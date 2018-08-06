Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ashford Hospitality Prime (AHP) Share Price

News coverage about Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ashford Hospitality Prime earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3642948312054 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ashford Hospitality Prime traded up $0.03, hitting $10.38, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 274,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,169. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

