Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Share Price

News headlines about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1756526134868 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.04, hitting $5.62, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 607,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,693. The firm has a market cap of $229.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.