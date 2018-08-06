Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Share Price

Media stories about Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Paratek Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.3678078850318 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.15, reaching $10.95, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,246. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $309.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,961.41% and a negative return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $119,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,776.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $73,010.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,871.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.