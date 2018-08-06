Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HCI Group (HCI) Share Price

Media coverage about HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HCI Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1968426735503 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get HCI Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCI Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

HCI Group traded up $0.17, hitting $39.40, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.