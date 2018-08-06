Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Progressive (PGR) Stock Price

News articles about Progressive (NYSE:PGR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Progressive earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.3385263585627 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Progressive opened at $61.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.43. Progressive has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Argus upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,103 shares of company stock worth $4,068,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

