Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Stock Price

Headlines about Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Keurig Dr Pepper earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3960747325119 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $103.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 51.10%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.

