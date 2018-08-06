Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CHF Solutions (CHFS) Share Price

News stories about CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CHF Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.6641509346821 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CHF Solutions traded down $0.05, reaching $1.63, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 349,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,411. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 149.00% and a negative net margin of 455.30%. sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other CHF Solutions news, CEO John L. Erb purchased 23,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $49,998.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

