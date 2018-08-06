Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Price

News coverage about Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synchronoss Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.6542842373575 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $7.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

