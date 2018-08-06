Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sasol (SSL) Stock Price

News headlines about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sasol earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.3707646432469 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sasol opened at $39.03 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Sasol has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Sasol alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemicals and energy company. It operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. The company operates coal mines; develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, and Gabon; and markets commodity and various performance chemicals, such as organics, inorganics and wax value chains, as well as polymers, solvents, and ammonia-based fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.