Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gyrodyne (GYRO) Share Price

Press coverage about Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gyrodyne earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 49.9119160570887 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Gyrodyne remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

