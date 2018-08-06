Soma (SCT) Price Down 47.2% Over Last 7 Days

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Soma token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Soma has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. Soma has a market cap of $248,041.00 and $15.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00309671 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004076 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00068385 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,972,054 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

