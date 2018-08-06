Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (SNGX) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 154,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNGX shares. ValuEngine raised Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 182.10% and a negative net margin of 149.71%. research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

