Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Trading Down 13.9% Following Insider Selling

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was down 13.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 5,559,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 1,006,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Specifically, VP Meir Adest sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $225,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,199,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

