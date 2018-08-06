Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 67.60% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital opened at $16.86 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

