Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 67.60%.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital traded up $0.04, hitting $16.90, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,227. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. ValuEngine lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

