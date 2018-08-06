Societe Generale Reiterates “€195.00” Price Target for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by Societe Generale in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €207.07 ($243.62).

FRA ALV opened at €187.40 ($220.47) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

