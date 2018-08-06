Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.09 ($51.87) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.67 ($52.56).

Societe Generale opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

