Sociall (SCL) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1,481.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00384024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00196840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, FCoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

