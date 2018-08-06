Social Send Trading Down 41% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Send has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011300 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

