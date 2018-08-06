Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities from GBX 3,300 ($43.36) to GBX 3,600 ($47.30) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 2,930 ($38.50) to GBX 3,460 ($45.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,242 ($42.60).

SKG opened at GBX 3,214 ($42.23) on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,712.74 ($22.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,254 ($42.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of €0.25 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

