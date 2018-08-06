Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 26,141 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,048,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,390.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences opened at $105.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

