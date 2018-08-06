Slate Office REIT (SOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

