Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million.

Sierra Metals traded up $0.04, hitting $2.64, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,369. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

