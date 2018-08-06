Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million.

Shares of Sierra Metals opened at $2.60 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTS. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Noble Financial set a $5.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

