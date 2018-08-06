Sierra Metals (SMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million.
Shares of Sierra Metals opened at $2.60 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Sierra Metals
Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
