Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0520301810007 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSRR shares. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $31.00 price objective on Sierra Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.18. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 21.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

