Ship Finance International (SFL) and Nordic American Offshore (NAO) Head-To-Head Review

Ship Finance International (NYSE: SFL) and Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ship Finance International and Nordic American Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $380.88 million 4.76 $101.20 million $1.19 12.44 Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 3.78 -$29.32 million N/A N/A

Ship Finance International has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ship Finance International and Nordic American Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 1 2 2 0 2.20 Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ship Finance International presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Ship Finance International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ship Finance International is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ship Finance International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Nordic American Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 24.87% 9.27% 3.48% Nordic American Offshore -197.21% -12.04% -7.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nordic American Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Nordic American Offshore on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of March 26, 2018, it had a fleet of 10 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

