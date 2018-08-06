Seven Generations Energy (VII) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight Capital cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.41.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$16.54 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$797.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.67 million. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

In related news, insider Jordan Johnsen sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total value of C$66,209.36. Also, insider Glen Allen Nevokshonoff sold 31,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$505,801.85. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $622,704.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.