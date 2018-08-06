Semux (SEM) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Day

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Semux has traded flat against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008852 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,769.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055987 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000394 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,976,268 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

