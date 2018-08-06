SEI Investments (SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SEI Investments traded up $0.24, reaching $60.01, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 539,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,534. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $38,172,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $29,699,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 285,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 280,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $14,536,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

