Sector Gamma AS Acquires Shares of 17,000 bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. bluebird bio comprises approximately 0.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,070,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after buying an additional 117,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.05.

In other bluebird bio news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total transaction of $696,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,085.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,527 shares of company stock valued at $8,106,844 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio traded up $3.62, reaching $153.62, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.02. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

