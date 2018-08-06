Sector Gamma AS Acquires New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.83.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down $2.12, hitting $394.88, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,407. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $281.89 and a 1-year high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $1,997,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,388 shares of company stock worth $96,371,012. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

