Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,360,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,453,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.19, reaching $88.96, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 149,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,172. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

