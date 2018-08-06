Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida traded down $0.93, reaching $29.16, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 180,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.62. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,014 shares of company stock worth $150,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $3,038,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

