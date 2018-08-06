Scott G. Stephenson Sells 38,126 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $4,347,507.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,839 shares in the company, valued at $78,662,341.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Verisk Analytics opened at $114.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,399,000 after acquiring an additional 195,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.15.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

