Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 84,174 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $5,035,288.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,358.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle K. Mcdonald sold 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,390.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,594 shares of company stock worth $7,617,162. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Scientific Games opened at $35.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.41. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

