Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,435. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $506,285.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,047.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 34.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 81.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

