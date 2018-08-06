Schneider National (SNDR) PT Raised to $37.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.
SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.
Schneider National opened at $27.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.52.
In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schneider National by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schneider National by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
