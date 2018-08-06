Schneider National (SNDR) PT Raised to $37.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Schneider National opened at $27.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schneider National by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schneider National by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

