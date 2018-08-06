SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Reduced by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp cut its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in SCANA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SCANA by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SCANA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

Shares of SCANA opened at $42.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.18.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. SCANA’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

SCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.