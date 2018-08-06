Sapien Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Sapien has a market cap of $0.00 and $37,297.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00376469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00196204 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien launched on July 19th, 2017. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

