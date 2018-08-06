Sanofi (SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.94 ($91.70).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €66.17 ($77.85) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

