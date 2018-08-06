Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 710 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 765 ($10.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cfra set a GBX 780 ($10.25) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 895 ($11.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 743.67 ($9.77).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

International Consolidated Airlns Grp traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04), hitting GBX 672.82 ($8.84), on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 516 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 680.60 ($8.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.