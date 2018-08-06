SaluS Price Down 20% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $20.91 or 0.00303270 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 20% against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $21.14 million and approximately $24,900.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,832 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

