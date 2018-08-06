Saia Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Saia opened at $75.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 13,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

